Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1779 27.10.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 27TH OCTOBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 29, 2021
USD 175.2236
GBP 241.2128
EUR 203.1893
JPY 1.5361