(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1779 27.10.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 27TH OCTOBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 29, 2021

USD 175.2236

GBP 241.2128

EUR 203.1893

JPY 1.5361