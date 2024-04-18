Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 18, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 22, 2024
USD 278.
3011
GBP 346.5961
EUR 295.6949
JPY 1.7999
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024
Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield
Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role
Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..
Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges
Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups
MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..
Walker returns to captain Man City for Real Madrid clash
Action taken against price list violations in Khanewal district
DC chairs review meeting of DEG
Turkey accuses Israel's Netanyahu of using war 'to stay in power'
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 202415 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 202444 minutes ago
-
Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges10 hours ago
-
MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for Finance, Muhammad Au ..10 hours ago
-
International financial partners to invest $1.8 bln in KP: Advisor11 hours ago
-
Uzbek envoy invites FPCCI leadership to attend Tashkent Int'l Investment forum12 hours ago
-
Women development imperative for sustainable economic prosperity: Lansana Wonneh12 hours ago
-
Finance Minister, highlights geo-economic fragmentation, its impact on Pakistan12 hours ago
-
High Tobacco tax prevails over propaganda, reduces cigarette consumption13 hours ago
-
SECP grants registration to first digital insurer13 hours ago
-
European stock markets rebound after heavy losses13 hours ago
-
SECP files complaint against two individuals on violation of trading13 hours ago