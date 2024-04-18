Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 18, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 22, 2024

USD 278.

3011

GBP 346.5961

EUR 295.6949

JPY 1.7999

APP/as/

