Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.7149 20.02.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 20TH FEBRUARY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 24, 2020
USD 154.2500
GBP 200.2936
EUR 166.6054
JPY 1.3991