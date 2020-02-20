(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.7149 20.02.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 20TH FEBRUARY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 24, 2020

USD 154.2500

GBP 200.2936

EUR 166.6054

JPY 1.3991