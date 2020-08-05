Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3035 05.08.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 05TH AUGUST 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 07, 2020
USD 167.5877
GBP 218.6517
EUR 197.3178
JPY 1.5803