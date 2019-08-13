UrduPoint.com
"Founder" Group Claims To Clean Sweep Annual Elections Of Chambers Of Commerce

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :"The Founder" group claimed on Tuesday that it will clean sweep the annual elections of Chambers of Commerce and Industry across the country for 2019-2020 term as majority of the business and industrial community have announced overwhelming support in view of its unprecedented and sincere services.

In a press statement issued here, Convener of "the Founder" Iftikhar Ali Malik said opponents had a long history of inability to address the problems of traders and there was nothing on their credit which could attract voters. "The business community across the stretch of country was aware of our selfless services compared to the past of opponents," he added.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said over 80 percent of the business community supports 'the Founder' because of their remarkable services and interest in timely help addressing the problems confronted by the business community throughout the country. He said that group leadership has worked hard and has restored the respect of business community with the government and have tried to solve most of the problems and will continue doing so in future as well.

He added that the all chambers would be further strengthened to enhance the role of the private sector in the country's economic development.

He also appreciated professional contributions of all outgoing chamber presidents for utilizing all their energies to resolve the issues of the business community and taking all chambers and associations of the country on board.

Expressing his confidence over the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Iftikhar Malik said the business community is extending all due support to the government for the implementation of business friendly policies. "Prime Minister Imran Khan and Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and PM Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood including Chairman FBR Shabbar Raza assured him to address all the genuine grievances of the business community on top priority and due weightage is given to their suggestions for promoting the trade activities inside the country.

He said that challenges always brought opportunities with them; therefore, mental approach of businessmen should be positive, while the government should adopt a friendly approach and address the concerns of businessmen, who are backbone of the economy and are ready to supplement the government efforts aimed at economic revival of the country.

