FPCCI asks Prime Minister to solve businessmen issues emerged from budget

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry( FPCCI),Engr. Daroo Khan Achackzai, strongly support new government initiative to efforts to document the economy and expanding tax net that will definitely boost socio-economic development and economic prosperity of Pakistan.He was addressing a meeting here on Monday.

The business leaders including S.M. Muneer, Iftikhar Ali Malik, Former Presidents, Senior Vice President and Vice Presidents, Mian Zafar of Faisalabad Small Traders Chamber and Dr. Noman Idrees Butt were present in the meeting .He said that the FPCCI always proactively engage with the government to bring foreign exchange through positive image of Pakistan and assures its support to help government on all economic fronts.

The Business Community while appreciating the Prime Minister endeavor to re-track economy of the Pakistan has also requested that being the policy of the PM to solve all issues with consultation and concentration by involving real stakeholder to invite businessmen specially small traders who are suffering seriously due to some measures announced in the Federal budget.Being the national institute of private sector the President FPCCI showed his serious concern on the problems of small traders and requests the prime minister to give us time and appointment to solve the latest burning issues on priority to keep the economy moving forward.