FPCCI Asks Turkey To Open Consulate In Peshawar To Exploit Regional Investment Opportunities

Coordinator Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sartaj Ahmad Khan has said that in the wake of changing situation in the region, Turkey should open its consulate in Peshawar to exploit the potential of investment and trade in Pakistan and Afghanistan that would benefit the chambers of both the brotherly countries

He was addressing the fourth joint board meeting of Pakistan-Turkey chambers of commerce and industry forum here that was presided over jointly by Muhammad Rafi and Professor Dr. Umar Balot.

The meeting was attended by President FPCCI, Nasir Hayat Maggu, Turkish Ambassador, Ehsan Mustafa Yardkal, Deputy Ambassador for Turkey Arshad Khan Pathan, Counselor General of Pakistan, Bilal Khan Pasha, Turkey-Pakistan chambers of commerce and industry representative, Amjad Rafi, KPPOID Chief Executive, Hassan Daud Butt, and others.

Sartaj Ahmad Khan said Turkey has vast experience in border station development and urged that Turkey should invest in modernizing the eleven border stations of Pakistan with Central Asian Countries to develop investment in trade and economic sectors.

He said there were vast opportunities for investment in minerals, tourism, hydel and cross border trade sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adding Turkey by keeping in view the potentials should invest in these sectors.

The local business community was having great interest in investing with its Turkish counterparts as Pakistani textiles have high demand in Turkey.

The Turkish Ambassador on the occasion said the volume of mutual trade between Pakistan and Turkey was over 8 million Dollars and there was much room to further enhance this amount. He said both the brotherly countries should take advantage of each other's experience to further boosting the trade ties.

He said soon a delegation from Pakistan would visit Turkey where businessmen from both sides would share their trade experience with each other providing a chance for further polishing their trade skills and scope.

