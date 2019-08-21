FPCCI discusses EU environment standards for textile, leather

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Wednesday held a workshop on EU Environmental Standards for Textile and Leather to create awareness among the business community.

Senior Vice President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig was the chief guest of the workshop, organized by WWF in collaboration with International Labour Organisation and EU, said a FPCCI press release.

The workshop was attended by international expert of sustainability in apparel sector, Dr. Reiner Hengstmann and a large number of compliance managers of the leading textile and leather industries.

Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig emphasized the need for setting up of combined affluent treatment plants in the industrial zones to meet environmental requirement of the international buyers who are against dumping of chemicals and affluent in the sea causing hazard to human life.

He informed that the government had announced four CETPs for Karachi industrial zones , but the plan was still not executed, He also emphasized the need for ECO Tex Certification in the country required by leading brands that the fabric is free from harmful substances.

Dr. Reiner Hengstmann, who has been part of international brands like PUMA & Hogu Boss, shared the study on EU standards and their compliances.