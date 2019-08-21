UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FPCCI Discusses EU Environment Standards For Textile, Leather

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 09:41 PM

FPCCI discusses EU environment standards for textile, leather

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Wednesday held a workshop on EU Environmental Standards for Textile and Leather to create awareness among the business community

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Wednesday held a workshop on EU Environmental Standards for Textile and Leather to create awareness among the business community.

Senior Vice President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig was the chief guest of the workshop, organized by WWF in collaboration with International Labour Organisation and EU, said a FPCCI press release.

The workshop was attended by international expert of sustainability in apparel sector, Dr. Reiner Hengstmann and a large number of compliance managers of the leading textile and leather industries.

Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig emphasized the need for setting up of combined affluent treatment plants in the industrial zones to meet environmental requirement of the international buyers who are against dumping of chemicals and affluent in the sea causing hazard to human life.

He informed that the government had announced four CETPs for Karachi industrial zones , but the plan was still not executed, He also emphasized the need for ECO Tex Certification in the country required by leading brands that the fabric is free from harmful substances.

Dr. Reiner Hengstmann, who has been part of international brands like PUMA & Hogu Boss, shared the study on EU standards and their compliances.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Business Chambers Of Commerce Textile From Government Industry Labour

Recent Stories

UAE moving towards new electoral process that stre ..

1 hour ago

Punjab Chief Minister inaugurates new exam center ..

4 minutes ago

No-deal Brexit becoming 'most likely' scenario: Fr ..

4 minutes ago

No-deal Brexit seems 'most likely' scenario: Frenc ..

4 minutes ago

India violating UN anti-neocolonialism objective: ..

4 minutes ago

G7 Summit in Biarritz to Cost France About $40Mln ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.