Stronger support systems imperative for individuals with down syndrome: Experts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The experts said that stronger support systems are imperative for the individuals with down syndrome to make them fully integrate into the society.

They were addressing a seminar on “Down Syndrome” organized by University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in collaboration with Karachi Down Syndrome Program (KDSP).

They highlighted that with timely support, proper rehabilitation services and early intervention, the people with down syndrome can lead independent and fulfilling lives.

They said that while down syndrome is a chromosomal condition, it does not limit a person’s potential if they receive the right guidance, therapy and opportunities.

They shared inspiring success stories of individuals with down syndrome and underscored the transformative impact of inclusive education, employment opportunities and community engagement.

They called for collaborative efforts between institutions, families and society to enhance accessibility and remove barriers to enable the individuals with down syndrome to contribute actively to national life.

Director Institute of Home Sciences Dr. Beenish Israr, Dr. Ayesha Riaz, Dr. Alvina Haseeb, Dr. Adeela Manzoor, Assistant Manager KDSP Aimen Rashid and others also spoke on the occasion.