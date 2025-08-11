Stronger Support Systems Imperative For Individuals With Down Syndrome: Experts
Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 09:33 PM
The experts said that stronger support systems are imperative for the individuals with down syndrome to make them fully integrate into the society
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The experts said that stronger support systems are imperative for the individuals with down syndrome to make them fully integrate into the society.
They were addressing a seminar on “Down Syndrome” organized by University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in collaboration with Karachi Down Syndrome Program (KDSP).
They highlighted that with timely support, proper rehabilitation services and early intervention, the people with down syndrome can lead independent and fulfilling lives.
They said that while down syndrome is a chromosomal condition, it does not limit a person’s potential if they receive the right guidance, therapy and opportunities.
They shared inspiring success stories of individuals with down syndrome and underscored the transformative impact of inclusive education, employment opportunities and community engagement.
They called for collaborative efforts between institutions, families and society to enhance accessibility and remove barriers to enable the individuals with down syndrome to contribute actively to national life.
Director Institute of Home Sciences Dr. Beenish Israr, Dr. Ayesha Riaz, Dr. Alvina Haseeb, Dr. Adeela Manzoor, Assistant Manager KDSP Aimen Rashid and others also spoke on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Aseefa Bhutto, parliamentarians unite for stronger Breastfeeding, Nutrition Laws
KP Directorate of Youth Affairs marks Minority Day
NA passes resolution unanimously to take steps to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi in ..
CM Maryam paying special focus on agri sector development: Minister Kirmani
Three medals for UAE jiu-jitsu champions at World Games Chengdu 2025
Two UAE endurance riders make history in 1000 km 'Mongol Derby'
ISSI hosts roundtable on “One Year of Modi 3.0 – India’s Foreign Policy Am ..
Sheikh Aziz's unforgettable struggle will bring fruit: AJK- PM
FDA hosts ‘Jashn-e-Azadi & Marka-e-Haq’ Mushaira
Researcher behind hybrid wheat varieties honoured with Academia Excellence Award
National Minorities Day observed, Leaders reaffirm commitment to equal rights
One killed in Karachi road accident
More Stories From Business
-
Stronger support systems imperative for individuals with down syndrome: Experts3 minutes ago
-
FCCI thanks PM for redressing FBR-related issue12 minutes ago
-
DRAP hosts training session in collaboration with TUV Austria Bureau of Inspection and Certification2 hours ago
-
Chairman CCP briefs finance minister on Competition Challenges in sugar Sector2 hours ago
-
Pakistan business Confidence continues to mount: Gallup Survey4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar3 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,547 to record high3 hours ago
-
Pakistan sets up new customs port in Angoor Adda to boost trade with Afghanistan5 hours ago
-
Banks to remain closed on Thursday3 hours ago
-
PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,500 Points5 hours ago
-
PQ Activity3 hours ago