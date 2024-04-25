Open Menu

FPCCI Welcomes Direct Flights Between Pakistan-Azerbaijan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2024 | 08:24 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Thursday, welcomed the launch of direct flights between the Pakistan and Azerbaijan anticipating that it will usher into a new era of business, trade, industrial and economic cooperation.

President FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh, in a meeting with Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov during his visit of FPCCI, noted that the Republic of Azerbaijan offers one of the most lucrative markets for Pakistan to enhance its exports on the back of geographical contiguity and availability of land-based trade routes.

As per a statement issued here, FPCCI president while discussing with the Azerbaijan envoy business-to-business and people-to-people opportunities between the two brotherly countries, also highlighted pivotal role of trade diplomacy in trade facilitation and better trade negotiations.

To his opinion close coordination in the form of regular meetings with trade bodies and chambers of commerce of both the countries will be greatly beneficial in promotion of trade and economic activities.

The Azerbaijan envoy especially underlined that the successful official visit of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to his country on June 14-15, 2023 which gave strong impetus to the comprehensive and rapid development of strategic relations between the two brotherly countries.

He stated that developments were made on the basis of the tasks given by the leaders of both countries during the aforesaid visit regarding the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of information communication technologies, transport, defense industry, energy and trade, relevant visits were carried out.

Khazar Farhadov apprised about the existing direct flights between Azerbaijan and Pakistan from Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, twice per week on each direction, and stated that the carrying out these direct flights was a need of our people, including businessmen.

Both countries will continue their activities aimed at the increasing the number of direct flights per week, he vowed adding that Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) was under discussion that will greatly benefit business circles of both countries.

