Free Cooking Course Starts At Ghulam Muhammad Abad’s Welfare Schools
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 10:19 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) A 20-day free cooking course commenced at Noor Muhammad Ansari Industrial school and Sarwari Rafiq Handicraft School Marzipura under the aegis of Social Welfare Society Ghulam Muhammad Abad.
The course opened with practical demonstrations where students prepared Creamy Chicken Jalfrezi at Noor Muhammad Ansari Industrial School and Chicken Vegetable Rice at Sarwari Rafiq Handicraft School.
General Secretary Social Welfare Society Muhammad Arshad Qasmi said that on the base of students’ interest, the course would include hands-on training in a diverse range of popular and professional dishes such as Chicken Korma, Chicken Shashlik, Chicken Manchurian, Dum Kabab, White Korma, Egg Kofta, Sindhi Biryani, Chicken with Chickpeas, Karhi Pakora, Tandoori Chicken, Chinese Rice, Chicken Macaroni, Chicken Handi, Milky Laddoo, Pasta and more.
He encouraged the women to enroll in the free course as its practical relevance to daily life.
“This initiative answers the everyday question of what to cook at home and the women skilled in cooking are often the pride of their households while many have turned their culinary expertise into professional home-based businesses for earning thousands of rupees monthly”, he added.
He said that skilled women not only refine their craft through such programs but also find pathways to empowerment, self-reliance and economic stability, ultimately contributing to the progress of their homes and the nation.
The course is being conducted under the supervision of Hafiza Saba Tabassum at Noor Muhammad Ansari Industrial School and Samira Zahid at Sarwari Rafiq Handicraft School, he added.
At the course’s opening ceremony, special prayers were offered for the departed souls of two community welfare workers Zahid Iqbal and Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan who passed away due to sudden cardiac arrest on May 13 and 14 respectively.
