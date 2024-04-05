French Teen Girl Badly Hurt After Beating Outside School
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Montpellier, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The French government on Thursday launched an investigation after a 14-year-old girl was temporarily left comatose after being beaten outside her school by three other teenagers in the south of France.
The three alleged attackers, including a girl who was at the same school as the victim in the suburbs of the southern city of Montpellier, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a minor.
The incident comes at a time of heightened tensions around French schools after dozens of messages threatening attacks were sent through an internal messaging system.
The victim, named as Samara, has now come out of her coma but was "seriously wounded" in the attack on Tuesday afternoon outside the Arthur Rimbaud college in the La Mosson-La Paillade district, a low-income suburb with many residents of immigrant origin, prosecutors said.
One of the accused is a girl from the same school, also 14, who was arrested on Wednesday and admits to having beaten the victim, Montpellier prosecutors said in a statement late on Wednesday.
The two other minors arrested are aged 14 and 15.
education Minister Nicole Belloubet ordered an investigation by inspectors from her ministry who would have eight working days starting from Friday to report back on the circumstances surrounding the attack.
"This mission will aim both to establish the reality of the facts and to establish responsibilities," she told BFMTV, adding that Samara was owed "the truth".
Her mother, Hassiba, has said in media interviews that her daughter had been bullied by a fellow pupil for two-and-a-half years, raising the possibility this could have been over her behaviour and clothing being deemed un-Islamic.
"I don't actually understand this child's reasons for constantly attacking Samara, but there is something. I think it's... the fact that she (Samara)... is maybe a little more liberated than some students," she told BFMTV.
She accused this classmate of being the "sponsor" of the attack and claimed that this schoolgirl had been suspended for two days in June 2023, in particular after having published a photo of her daughter on social networks calling for her to be raped.
But outside the school, a student who did not wish to be named said she thought what had happened "had nothing to do with a certain way of dressing".
She said the other girl accused Samara of posting a photo of her with an insult on social media.
Four other pupils were also convinced clothes had nothing to do with it, and repeated the same story.
President Emmanuel Macron in televised comments expressed "solidarity" with the girl who was attacked but urged caution in drawing conclusions about the circumstances of the attack.
"At this stage I would be wary of categorising things," he said.
"I want the full truth to be established... and the conclusions to be drawn then."
Recent Stories
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water
Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM
Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani
Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy poli ..
ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed
More Stories From Business
-
AJK govt. paces up crackdown against cigarette industry involved in tax evasion3 hours ago
-
Kazakhstan agrees to enhance economic, trade ties with Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR4 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $13.379 billion5 hours ago
-
Govt to provide policy support to industrial sector in upcoming Budget4 hours ago
-
Stocks rise on eve of US payrolls; gold shines5 hours ago
-
Govt asked to increase FED on tobacco instead of GST on fuel to lower public burden7 hours ago
-
TTB directed to bring transparency in examination system8 hours ago
-
Comprehensive measures in progress to enhance tax net: FBR8 hours ago
-
SBP announces Eid holidays from 10 to 12 April7 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Japan sign two projects in weather surveillance, health sectors8 hours ago
-
Oil prices hit fresh five-month high7 hours ago