Gas Prices In Europe Will Remain High Through March-April 2022 - Poland's PGNiG

Wed 08th December 2021

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Natural gas prices in Europe will remain very high through March-April 2022, after which they will decrease and stabilize, Przemyslaw Waclawski, the vice president of Polish energy company PGNiG for finance, told Sputnik.

"Our forecast is that the prices will be very high until March-April, then they will fall down. What does it mean? The drop or the decrease will be significant, but it would be anyway that the price will stabilize at much higher level than it used to be in the past," Waclawski said on the sidelines of the World Petroleum Congress in Houston.

