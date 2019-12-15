GDA all set to achieve Rs. 450 mln revenue target of 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Galliyat Development Authority (GDA) is all set to meet Rs. 450 million revenue target set for year 2019-20 to achieve the agenda of self reliance of the institution.

Ambitious revenue target of Rs 0.45 billion would be met by outsourcing and leasing different GDAs properties, rest houses, hotels, parks, markets, food streets and huts owned by the institution, Director General, Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) Raza Ali Habib told APP here on Sunday.

He said in 2018-19, the GDA had surpassed the set target of Rs 240 million achieving Rs 360 billion by ensuring transparency and accountability in the institution.

Replying to a question, he said after reviewing policy of leasing and rents of different properties, hotels and rest houses and parks, "we expect more revenue in coming years." He informed that now the GDA has adopted all modern innovative approaches and also introduces the new facilities and trends for enhancing the capacity of the institution and increasing productivity.

Director General, GDA informed that mainly Ayubia National Park (ANP) including Nathiagali and Dungagalli are prime tourist sites, where GDA had provided all modern facilities to the tourist visiting from across the country.

He reiterated that GDA have finalized the plan to establish state of the art Australian designed 'chair lift ' ,which would be part of revival and modernization of this project in larger public interest.

He said the well equipped Ayubia Chair lift will be established in two phases for the time span of two years , in first phase current infrastructure will be built through modern technology and completed by December 2020.

He added that in second phase the current infrastructure of Ayubia Chair lift would be expanded more as Dungagalli and GDA will enhance new link from Ayubia to Dungagalli for providing recreational activities to the tourist.

Director General GDA said that Ayubia chairlift was the country's oldest one and the first of its kind equipment was imported from Switzerland and installed in 1962, which was the main source of attraction for tourists visiting Galyat Nathiagali, Donga Gali, Changala Gali.

Replying to a question he said after the revival, automation and modernization of this project, GDA would earn more revenue for enhance the infrastructure to facilitate tourists.

Replying to another question, he said according to the new master plan GDA would have automate the whole infrastructure for providing the new modern facilities for the local and international visitors.

He said Thandiani Tourist Zone (TTZ) would seek huge attraction for the international investor, where they can invest truism infrastructure, hospitality and other areas.

He said through the new master plan, GDA have also strategy to promote the concept of education and health tourism to give new concept for investment promotion and new employment opportunities for the local people according to the vision of the PTI government.

To a question regarding the upcoming mega projects under GDA he said, "We want to establish four star hotels in Nathiagali to attract more tourists and create new job opportunities in in the region.

He said idea of Adventure Theme Parks in Ayubia and Food Street in Nathiagali was also in pipe line and would start in coming years to provide facilities to the tourist according to the modern trends.

Head of GDA reiterated that to create an enabling environment for local and international tourism saying that GDA would provide world-class facilities that commensurate with our rich cultural heritage, rare archaeological treasures and exquisite environmental beauty in close partnership and coordination between the public and the private sector.

He said GDA is preserving and protecting local cultural and moral values and projecting the tourist-friendly image of the country.