UrduPoint.com

German Ambassador, Cultural Counsellor-designate Visit Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2022 | 06:44 PM

German ambassador, cultural counsellor-designate visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry

German Ambassador Alfred Grannas and Cultural Counsellor-designate Dorota Berezicki visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), here on Thursday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :German Ambassador Alfred Grannas and Cultural Counsellor-designate Dorota Berezicki visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), here on Thursday.

SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar, Senior Vice President Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi and Vice President Qasim Malik warmly welcomed the guests.

The ambassador, in his address, appreciated the projects completed under the Sialkot chamber and promised full cooperation in providing facilitation in boosting economic activity by improving cooperation and creating private sector linkages.

The SCCI president congratulated the German ambassador on assuming charge of his office. He appreciated the German Embassy in Islamabad over its role in building and strengthening relations between the two countries.

He thanked the embassy for allowing special priority service to the exhibitors of ISPO and MEDICA through local offices. He said that Germany is an important investment partner in Pakistan. "I thankfully mention that many German companies are contributing to Pakistan's economy and providing jobs to Pakistanis," he added.

He requested the German ambassador that members of the Sialkot chamber should be given priority appointments upon official recommendation of the chamber. He also requested for nominating a focal person on behalf of the German Embassy to address the issues related to visas and other concerns.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad German Germany Sialkot Chamber Commerce Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

EU May Approve New Sanctions Against Russia At Mee ..

EU May Approve New Sanctions Against Russia At Meeting In Prague on October 6-7 ..

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Bans 87 Canadian Citizens From Entering Rus ..

Moscow Bans 87 Canadian Citizens From Entering Russia - Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Pb govt links performance of officials with comple ..

Pb govt links performance of officials with completion of uplift projects, says ..

2 minutes ago
 Expert warns of flood next year

Expert warns of flood next year

2 minutes ago
 Turkiye to continue efforts for Russia-Ukraine pea ..

Turkiye to continue efforts for Russia-Ukraine peace

4 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia will send first Saudi woman to space ..

Saudi Arabia will send first Saudi woman to space in 2023

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.