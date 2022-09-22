German ambassador, cultural counsellor-designate visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry

German Ambassador Alfred Grannas and Cultural Counsellor-designate Dorota Berezicki visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), here on Thursday

SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar, Senior Vice President Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi and Vice President Qasim Malik warmly welcomed the guests.

The ambassador, in his address, appreciated the projects completed under the Sialkot chamber and promised full cooperation in providing facilitation in boosting economic activity by improving cooperation and creating private sector linkages.

The SCCI president congratulated the German ambassador on assuming charge of his office. He appreciated the German Embassy in Islamabad over its role in building and strengthening relations between the two countries.

He thanked the embassy for allowing special priority service to the exhibitors of ISPO and MEDICA through local offices. He said that Germany is an important investment partner in Pakistan. "I thankfully mention that many German companies are contributing to Pakistan's economy and providing jobs to Pakistanis," he added.

He requested the German ambassador that members of the Sialkot chamber should be given priority appointments upon official recommendation of the chamber. He also requested for nominating a focal person on behalf of the German Embassy to address the issues related to visas and other concerns.