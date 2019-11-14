German GDP grows 0.1 percent in Q3, dodging recession: official data

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Europe's largest economy Germany expanded 0.1 percent in July-September, official data showed Thursday, dodging a second quarterly contraction that would have spelled a technical recession

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Europe's largest economy Germany expanded 0.1 percent in July-September, official data showed Thursday, dodging a second quarterly contraction that would have spelled a technical recession.

While the inching growth beat forecasts of a slight third-quarter contraction, Federal statistics authority Destatis added that the shrinkage seen in the previous three months had been faster than previously thought, as output fell 0.2 rather than 0.1 percent.