UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Environmental Group Nabu Takes Legal Action Against Nord Stream 2

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 11:20 PM

Germany's Environmental Group Nabu Takes Legal Action Against Nord Stream 2

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) German environmental charity Nabu on Monday filed a lawsuit against construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, arguing that the gas link could damage the Baltic Sea's sensitive marine ecosystem.

"The NABU filed a challenge today against a permit that the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) issued to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline," a press statement read.

The Berlin-based organization invoked alleged procedural errors in how BSH handled objections to the Russian-led project and the German government's climate goals as the reason for filing the lawsuit.

The legal action targets an underwater section of the pipeline that will be built in Germany's exclusive economic zone, which the charity's director Joerg-Andreas Krueger asserts will destroy an area the size of 16 football fields and affect a ten-times-bigger area.

"An even pressing issue is furthermore whether we really need this pipeline. The project is a dinosaur of the fossil infrastructure and, according to the [nonprofit] German Institute for Economic Research, it threatens energy transition," he said.

The state authorities in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the site of Nord Stream's landfall, set up a green foundation in January in a bid to protect the gas project from US sanctions that aim to kill it. The foundation's charter describes gas as a bridge to green transition.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Football German Germany Nord SITE January Gas From Government

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED9.9 bn in market cap in two ses ..

25 minutes ago

Start ups Idea Gist not related to Kamyab Jawan Pr ..

43 minutes ago

UK, US Agree to Hold China Accountable But Also Wo ..

43 minutes ago

EU Summons Russian Envoy to Condemn Moscow's Entry ..

43 minutes ago

Biden 'Very Much' Looks Forward to G7 Meeting Next ..

43 minutes ago

UAE boasts extensive expertise in hosting major ev ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.