Ghazi Economic Zone launched commercially; work started on 2 units

Ghazi Economic Zone was formally launched on a commercial basis with the laying of the foundation stone of two industrial units on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Ghazi Economic Zone was formally launched on a commercial basis with the laying of the foundation stone of two industrial units on Friday.

In this connection an impressive ceremony was held at the economic zone with KP Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical education and Tribal Affairs, Dr. Syed Aamer Abdullah as chief guest on the occasion.

Besides, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak, other senior management of the company and local investors also attended the launching ceremony.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the provincial minister said that though the period of the caretaker set-up is brief, they will honour all commitments made with the investors and industrialists by the government and no stone would be left unturned in this regard.

On the request of the representative of the cement manufacturing industry, the minister directed the authorities concerned to arrange a meeting with the management of the cement manufacturing units. He especially welcomed Karachi-based investors for investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and assured them that the provincial government will play be their ambassador in making efforts for resolution of their problems.

He urged the plot allottees of the zone to start work on the establishment of their enterprises as soon as possible.

Otherwise, he said the policy of the government is very clear in this regard.

He also distributed allotment letters of plots in investors of the zone and shields among the proprietors of the under-construction units.

The occasion also marked the groundbreaking of two enterprises i.e Art Line Packaging Industry, investing PKR 400 million and creating 250 direct jobs, and Blanc Fixe Minerals, investing PKR 334 million and generating 25 direct job opportunities.

Ghazi Economic Zone has successfully attracted a substantial investment, totaling approximately PKR 4 billion, showcasing a robust commitment to fostering economic development.

This noteworthy achievement underscores the region's growing prominence as an attractive investment destination.

Diversifying its economic portfolio, Ghazi Economic Zone encompasses key industrial sectors, including marble, pharmaceuticals, printing and packaging, as well as food and beverage industries.

Strategically positioned at the confluence of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, GEZ sprawls over 89 acres, having leasable area of 72 acres, all meticulously developed under the expert guidance of KP-EZDMC.

Situated merely 15 kilometers away from the Chach/Hazro Interchange on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway M1, GEZ offers a distinct competitive advantage by minimizing transportation costs and providing seamless access to both provinces and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route.

GEZ's strategic proximity to successful Economic Zones such as Gadoon and Hattar Economic and Special Economic Zone establishes it as a hub for collaborative growth. The economic impact generated by GEZ is poised to directly benefit the surrounding districts of Haripur, Swabi, Nowshera, and Attock, fostering regional development and prosperity.

Functioning as a dynamic economic catalyst, Ghazi –Economic Zone stands as another noteworthy achievement within the realm of KPEZDMC, underscores the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's unwavering commitment to propelling economic development, generating employment opportunities, and elevating the overall business landscape.