Gold Price Sheds Rs 200, Traded At Rs 89,300 Per Tola 17 Jan 2020

17th January 2020

Gold price sheds Rs 200, traded at Rs 89,300 per tola 17 Jan 2020

The per tola price of 24 karat gold depreciated by Rs 200 on Friday and was traded at Rs 89,300 as compared to Rs 89,500 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold depreciated by Rs 200 on Friday and was traded at Rs 89,300 as compared to Rs 89,500 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed decrease of Rs 172 and was traded at Rs 76,560 against last closing of Rs 76,732.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1030 and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 883.

In international market, the price of per ounce remained stable and was traded at $ 1556, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

