Gold price soars by Rs 1000, traded at Rs 82,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold soared by Rs 1000 on Monday and was traded at Rs 82,600 as compared to the last closing at Rs 81,600, according to Karachi Sarafa Association The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs 858 and was traded at Rs 70,800 against Rs 69,942.

The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs 900 per tola and that of 10 gram gold at Rs 771.60.

According o Rawalpindi- Islamabad Local Sarafa Association the per tola price of 24 karat gold was recorded at Rs 81,900 and that of 10 gram gold was recorded at Rs 70,215 in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

In international market the price of per ounce gold increased by $ 08 and was traded at $ 1416 as compared with the last closing at $ 1408.