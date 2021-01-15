UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Remain Unchanged At Rs112,900 Per Tola 15 Jan 2021

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 08:19 PM

The price of 24 karat per tola remained unchanged on Friday and was sold at Rs112,900, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola remained unchanged on Friday and was sold at Rs112,900, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Providing market details, it said the price of ten gram 24 karat gold and ten gram 22 karat also remained static at Rs96,794 and Rs88,727 per tola respectively.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver also witnessed no change and was sold at Rs1300 and Rs1114.54 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed increase of $8 and was sold at $1847 against its sale at $1839, the association added.

