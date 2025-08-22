NA committee on Economic Affairs Division meets

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Division met under the chairmanship of Sher Ali Arbab and discussed different matters relating to economic growth and progress in the country.

The committee showed its displeasure on the absence of power sector representatives and senor officials from Ministry of Planning Islamabad to brief the committee on their relevant agenda items, said a press release.

The committee unanimously recommended that the Lyari Elevated Freight Corridor (LEFC) be added in the Public Sector Development Program projects. The committee was informed that a comprehensive plan being undertaken by the Ministry of Communications and the National Highway Authority (NHA) to optimize freight movement and enhance logistical efficiency in the Karachi region.

Among the alternatives is the potential development of the Karachi Northern Bypass (KNB). The options under consideration involves a significant upgrade of the existing at-grade, 2-lane KNB highway to a modern, high-capacity 4 to 6 lane motorway standard.

The committee discussed the matter concerning the award of a significant infrastructure contract, valued at approximately Rs172 billion, to M/S Ningxia Communications Construction Company.

In light of the concerns raised and to ensure absolute transparency and accountability, the Prime Minister has been urged to intervene in the matter for immediate inquiry.

The committee has further recommended that all work associated with the aforementioned construction firm on this project should be suspended until the inquiry is conclusively completed with all facts and figures comes in front.

Regarding the briefing on NGO’s policy, the Ministry representatives said that the initial draft regarding NGO’s policy has been forwarded for consideration to the Federal cabinet. Upon its approval by the cabinet, the finalized policy will be presented to the Parliament as a legislative proposal to undergo the requisite constitutional process and be enacted into law.

The meeting was attended by Members of National Assembly (MNA’s) including Shahid Usman, Muhammad Khan Daha, Akhtar Bibi, Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Syeda Shehla Raza, Muhammad Jawed Hanif Khan, Shandana Gulzar Khan and Nasim Ali Shah.

The meeting was also attended by officials of Ministry of Economic Affairs and other officers concerned.

