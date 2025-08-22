Open Menu

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Extends Admission Deadline Till Sep 1

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025 | 10:01 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) extends admission deadline till Sep 1

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the deadline for admissions in its BS, Associate Degree and Postgraduate Diploma programs for the Autumn 2025 semester till September 01

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the deadline for admissions in its BS, Associate Degree and Postgraduate Diploma programs for the Autumn 2025 semester till September 01.

According to a spokesman of AIOU Regional Campus, the candidates can now submit their admission forms without late fee charges up to the newly announced date. The extension has been granted to facilitate students and to meet the growing educational needs by enabling a larger number of learners to benefit from higher education opportunities, he added.

He clarified that admissions for MPhil and PhD programs have already closed on the previously announced schedule and entry tests for these advanced programs would be held as per the original timetable.

He further said that this decision would particularly benefit the students from remote areas by giving them additional time to complete their admission process.

The extension would ensure wider participation in higher education and strengthen AIOU mission of providing learning opportunities across the country, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

In 2027, upon completion of Mohmand Dam, the proje ..

In 2027, upon completion of Mohmand Dam, the project will start generating 800 M ..

13 minutes ago
 UAE conducts 78th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 78th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

18 minutes ago
 Punjab University, Bahria University ink MoU

Punjab University, Bahria University ink MoU

9 minutes ago
 Criteria for foreign online degrees strengthened: ..

Criteria for foreign online degrees strengthened: Chairman HEC

54 seconds ago
 Unified efforts reinforce disaster management in f ..

Unified efforts reinforce disaster management in flood-hit regions: NDMA Chief

56 seconds ago
 Sindh Irrigation dept put on alert amid rising flo ..

Sindh Irrigation dept put on alert amid rising flood flows in river Indus

57 seconds ago
PTI politics revolves solely around one person: Ba ..

PTI politics revolves solely around one person: Barrister Danyal

59 seconds ago
 Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) extends admiss ..

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) extends admission deadline till Sep 1

1 minute ago
 MWMC inks MoU with PSIC for collaborative initiati ..

MWMC inks MoU with PSIC for collaborative initiatives

9 minutes ago
 UAE wins gold at Cup of the EASA for canopy piloti ..

UAE wins gold at Cup of the EASA for canopy piloting

1 hour ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori approves Motor ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori approves Motor Vehicle amendment bill

7 minutes ago
 "Sindh police to get 2,000 new ASIs to improve inv ..

"Sindh police to get 2,000 new ASIs to improve investigation system"

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business