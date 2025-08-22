Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) extends admission deadline till Sep 1

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the deadline for admissions in its BS, Associate Degree and Postgraduate Diploma programs for the Autumn 2025 semester till September 01

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the deadline for admissions in its BS, Associate Degree and Postgraduate Diploma programs for the Autumn 2025 semester till September 01.

According to a spokesman of AIOU Regional Campus, the candidates can now submit their admission forms without late fee charges up to the newly announced date. The extension has been granted to facilitate students and to meet the growing educational needs by enabling a larger number of learners to benefit from higher education opportunities, he added.

He clarified that admissions for MPhil and PhD programs have already closed on the previously announced schedule and entry tests for these advanced programs would be held as per the original timetable.

He further said that this decision would particularly benefit the students from remote areas by giving them additional time to complete their admission process.

The extension would ensure wider participation in higher education and strengthen AIOU mission of providing learning opportunities across the country, he added.