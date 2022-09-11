Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th September 2022 per tola for 24k is 147,700 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 126,700.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 147,700. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 147,700. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 126,700. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 126,700.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 11th September 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 147,700 Rs 135,455 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 126,700 Rs 116,141 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,670 Rs 11,614

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 135,455. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 135,455. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 116,141. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 116,141.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 11th September 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 11th September 2022 in different cities.