UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 27th January 2023

Arslan Farid Published January 27, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th January 2023 per tola for 24k is 197,000 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 168,900.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 197,000. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 190,900. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 168,900. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 163,670.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 27th January 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 197,000 Rs 180,571
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 168,900 Rs 154,824
Per Gram Gold Rs 16,890 Rs 15,482

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 180,571. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 174,980. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 154,824. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 150,030.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 27th January 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 27th January 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 197,000 Rs 168,900 Rs 180,571 Rs 154,824
Karachi Rs 197,000 Rs 168,900 Rs 180,571 Rs 154,824
Lahore Rs 197,000 Rs 168,900 Rs 180,571 Rs 154,824
Islamabad Rs 197,000 Rs 168,900 Rs 180,571 Rs 154,824
Rawalpindi Rs 197,000 Rs 168,900 Rs 180,571 Rs 154,824
Peshawar Rs 197,000 Rs 168,900 Rs 180,571 Rs 154,824
Quetta Rs 197,000 Rs 168,900 Rs 180,571 Rs 154,824
Sialkot Rs 197,000 Rs 168,900 Rs 180,571 Rs 154,824
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders hosts seminars, workshops ..

Muslim Council of Elders hosts seminars, workshops at Cairo International Book F ..

7 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi chairs Sharjah Media Co ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi chairs Sharjah Media Council&#039;s inaugural meeting ..

8 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy&#039;s R ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy&#039;s Republic Day ceremony

9 hours ago
 France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Ai ..

France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Air Defense Systems - Foreign Mi ..

9 hours ago
 Canada to Provide 4 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine, Tr ..

Canada to Provide 4 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine, Train Troops on System - Anand

9 hours ago
 Republicans Back DeSantis by Landslide Numbers Ove ..

Republicans Back DeSantis by Landslide Numbers Over Trump for 2024 Nomination - ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.