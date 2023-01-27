Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th January 2023 per tola for 24k is 197,000 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 168,900.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 197,000. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 190,900. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 168,900. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 163,670.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 27th January 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 197,000 Rs 180,571 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 168,900 Rs 154,824 Per Gram Gold Rs 16,890 Rs 15,482

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 180,571. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 174,980. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 154,824. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 150,030.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 27th January 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 27th January 2023 in different cities.