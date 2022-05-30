Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 30th May 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 140,500 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 128,827 on 30th May 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 140,500. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 120,500. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 140,500 Rs 128,827 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 120,500 Rs 110,458 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,050 Rs 11,046 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 29th May 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 140,500. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 120,500.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 128,827. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 110,458. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 128,827. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 110,458.