UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 7th February 2023

Arslan Farid Published February 07, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th February 2023 per tola for 24k is 202,200 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 173,360.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 202,200. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 205,300. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 173,360. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 176,010.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 7th February 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 202,200 Rs 185,339
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 173,360 Rs 158,912
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,336 Rs 15,891

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 185,339. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 188,172. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 158,912. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 161,341.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 7th February 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 7th February 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 202,200 Rs 173,360 Rs 185,339 Rs 158,912
Karachi Rs 202,200 Rs 173,360 Rs 185,339 Rs 158,912
Lahore Rs 202,200 Rs 173,360 Rs 185,339 Rs 158,912
Islamabad Rs 202,200 Rs 173,360 Rs 185,339 Rs 158,912
Rawalpindi Rs 202,200 Rs 173,360 Rs 185,339 Rs 158,912
Peshawar Rs 202,200 Rs 173,360 Rs 185,339 Rs 158,912
Quetta Rs 202,200 Rs 173,360 Rs 185,339 Rs 158,912
Sialkot Rs 202,200 Rs 173,360 Rs 185,339 Rs 158,912
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature emerges as ..

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature emerges as one of the world’s top lite ..

9 hours ago
 Human fraternity is the best way for international ..

Human fraternity is the best way for international understanding and cooperation ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 17th Sharjah Nabati Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 17th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival

9 hours ago
 Construction of Akkuyu NPP Resumes After Earthquak ..

Construction of Akkuyu NPP Resumes After Earthquake in Turkey - Russia's Rosatom

9 hours ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) declares FPA, other tariff ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) declares FPA, other tariff in electricity bills illegal

9 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak, Mugheer Al Khaili review the h ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Mugheer Al Khaili review the history of places of worship in ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.