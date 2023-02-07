Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th February 2023 per tola for 24k is 202,200 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 173,360.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 202,200. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 205,300. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 173,360. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 176,010.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 7th February 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 202,200 Rs 185,339 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 173,360 Rs 158,912 Per Gram Gold Rs 17,336 Rs 15,891

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 185,339. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 188,172. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 158,912. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 161,341.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 7th February 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 7th February 2023 in different cities.