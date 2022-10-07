UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 7th October 2022

Arslan Farid Published October 07, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th October 2022 per tola for 24k is 142,700 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 122,300.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 142,700. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 142,800. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 122,300. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 122,400.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 7th October 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 142,700 Rs 130,752
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 122,300 Rs 112,108
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,230 Rs 11,211

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 130,752. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 130,858. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 112,108. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 112,199.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 7th October 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 7th October 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 142,700 Rs 122,300 Rs 130,752 Rs 112,108
Karachi Rs 142,700 Rs 122,300 Rs 130,752 Rs 112,108
Lahore Rs 142,700 Rs 122,300 Rs 130,752 Rs 112,108
Islamabad Rs 142,700 Rs 122,300 Rs 130,752 Rs 112,108
Rawalpindi Rs 142,700 Rs 122,300 Rs 130,752 Rs 112,108
Peshawar Rs 142,700 Rs 122,300 Rs 130,752 Rs 112,108
Quetta Rs 142,700 Rs 122,300 Rs 130,752 Rs 112,108
Sialkot Rs 142,700 Rs 122,300 Rs 130,752 Rs 112,108
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Same Price Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange October Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2022

20 minutes ago
 US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outsi ..

US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outside Ukraine - Official

9 hours ago
 Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his las ..

Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his last

9 hours ago
 Imran would face a surprise on his long march towa ..

Imran would face a surprise on his long march towards Islamabad: Ahsan Iqbal

9 hours ago
 Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelens ..

Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelenskyy's Statement About Strikes ..

9 hours ago
 Police Say Responding to Active Shooting in US Sta ..

Police Say Responding to Active Shooting in US State of Michigan

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.