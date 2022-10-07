Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th October 2022 per tola for 24k is 142,700 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 122,300.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 142,700. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 142,800. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 122,300. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 122,400.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 7th October 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 142,700 Rs 130,752 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 122,300 Rs 112,108 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,230 Rs 11,211

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 130,752. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 130,858. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 112,108. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 112,199.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 7th October 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 7th October 2022 in different cities.