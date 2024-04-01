Gold Rates Increased By Rs2,800 And Reached To Rs237,600 Per Tola
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs2,800 and was sold at Rs237,600 on Monday as compared to its last day rate of Rs234,800.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,401and was sold at Rs203,704 against the sale price of Rs201,303 and 10 gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs186,728 as against Rs184,528 respectively, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver also witnessed no change and was trade at Rs.2,600 and Rs.2,211.93 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $24 to 2,278 from $2,254, the Association reported.
