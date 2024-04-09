Gold rates up by Rs 1,900 to Rs 247,600 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1,900 and was sold at Rs 247,600 on Tuesday as compared to its sale at Rs 245,700 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1,629 and was sold at Rs 212,277 against the sale price of Rs210,648 and 10 gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs194,587 from Rs 193,094, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,650 and Rs 2271.94 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $19 to 2,374 from $2,355, the Association reported.