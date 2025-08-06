Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2025 | 10:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 06, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 08, 2025

USD 282.

5421

GBP 374.8768

EUR 326.1383

JPY 1.9172

