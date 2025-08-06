Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 10:40 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 284.36 281.32

GBP 378.56374.09

EUR 329.35 325.50

JPY 1.9298 1.9093

SAR 75.79 74.90

AED 77.44 76.

51

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3494

LIBOR 3M 4.2419

LIBOR 6M 4.0619

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD281.15279.87277.21274.96272.43 269.85267.51

EUR325.93324.80 322.34320.36 317.94 315.51 313.34

GBP374.30372.65369.19366.24 362.94359.52356.42

APP/mzr/

