EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 284.36 281.32
GBP 378.56374.09
EUR 329.35 325.50
JPY 1.9298 1.9093
SAR 75.79 74.90
AED 77.44 76.
51
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3494
LIBOR 3M 4.2419
LIBOR 6M 4.0619
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD281.15279.87277.21274.96272.43 269.85267.51
EUR325.93324.80 322.34320.36 317.94 315.51 313.34
GBP374.30372.65369.19366.24 362.94359.52356.42
