Govt allocates Rs 1.8 bn for construction of Lilla-Jhelum-Doria road: Bilal Kayani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The federal government has allocated Rs 1.8 billion in its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for construction of Lilla-Jhelum-Doria Road, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani said here on Friday.

He said, he had meeting with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, who informed him about the allocations for construction of the road.

The coordinator thanked the minister for accepting the longstanding demand of the people of Jhelum and allocated these funds.

He requested the minister to inaugurate the project as soon as possible adding we would ensure completion of project on fast track basis so that people of Tehsil Pind Dadan Khan, Tehsil Jhelum, NA-60 and NA-61 get better traveling facilities.

He said, the construction of road would help mitigate accidents and save precious lives.

He said the country, under the vision of Nawaz Sharif, was leading towards progress and prosperity.

He further informed that he along with Minister for Energy, Khurram Dastigir inaugurated 132 kilowatt grid station in Sohawa and congratulated people of NA 60 for this development.