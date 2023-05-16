UrduPoint.com

Govt Procures 4.902 MMT Wheat So Far

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Govt procures 4.902 MMT wheat so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The government has so far procured over 4.902 million metric tons (MMT) of wheat under the grain-procurement campaign for the year 2023-24 against the set target of 7.8 MMT to fulfill the local consumptions and maintain the strategic reserves in the country.

Despite the climate change-related challenges, heavy rains and catastrophic floods in the country, the local wheat output during the current season was estimated at 27.5 MMT, which was the highest in the last 10 years, said Food Security Commissioner in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research Imtiaz Ali Gopang.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, he said so far about 63 percent of the assigned procurement targets for the current season were accomplished and the grain procurement drive across the crop-producing areas was in full swing.

Under the wheat procurement drive, the Punjab Province had completed 76 percent of its task as it procured about 3.

405 MMT of wheat as against the target of 4.500 million metric tons, Gopang added.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Province has completed about 46 percent of its procurement targets and procured about 640,629 metric tons of wheat as compared to the set targets of 1.400 MMT, he added.

The food security commissioner further informed that the wheat procurement task was completed by 36 percent in Balochistan, whereas Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) completed 46 percent of its procurement.

"Balochistan has so far procured about 29,632 metric tons of wheat as against its set targets of 100,000 metric tons and PASSCO procured 826,033 MMT as compared to the targets of 1.800 million metric tons," he added.

It is worth mentioning here that what crop was sown over 21.942 million acres for producing about 28.37 MMT of wheat during crop season 2022-23 for fulfilling the local staple food requirements and maintaining strategic reserves.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Punjab Agriculture Imtiaz Ali Government Wheat Million Rains

Recent Stories

‘Good to see you,’: CJP Bandial clarifies his ..

‘Good to see you,’: CJP Bandial clarifies his words for Imran Khan

11 minutes ago
 South Korean football - a strong presence in Asian ..

South Korean football - a strong presence in Asian and global arena

28 minutes ago
 IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhary

IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhary

44 minutes ago
 Actress Eshal Fayyaz's Facebook account hacked

Actress Eshal Fayyaz's Facebook account hacked

2 hours ago
 NA passes Contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) ..

NA passes Contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) Bill, 2023

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s Knowledge Fund Establishment launches St ..

Dubai’s Knowledge Fund Establishment launches Strategic Plan 2023-2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.