Govt reduces price of HSD by Rs 12.84, maintains MS Petrol at Rs 264.61

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The government has reduced the price of high-speed diesel by Rs 12.84 and the old price of MS petrol was stable at Rs 264.61 till August 30, 2025.

Similarly, the government has reduced the price of Superior Kerosene Oil (SKO) by Rs 7.19 and the price of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) by Rs 8.

20, setting the new prices of SKO at Rs 178.27 and LDO prices at Rs 162.37, respectively.

Along with this, the government has reduced the price of high-speed diesel and fixed the new price to Rs 272.99 and MS Petrol at Rs 264.61.

The Government has decided to revise the petroleum product prices for the fortnight commencing August 16, 2025, in line with the recommendations of OGRA and the concerned Ministries.