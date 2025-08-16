Govt Reduces Price Of HSD By Rs 12.84, Maintains MS Petrol At Rs 264.61
Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2025 | 01:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The government has reduced the price of high-speed diesel by Rs 12.84 and the old price of MS petrol was stable at Rs 264.61 till August 30, 2025.
Similarly, the government has reduced the price of Superior Kerosene Oil (SKO) by Rs 7.19 and the price of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) by Rs 8.
20, setting the new prices of SKO at Rs 178.27 and LDO prices at Rs 162.37, respectively.
Along with this, the government has reduced the price of high-speed diesel and fixed the new price to Rs 272.99 and MS Petrol at Rs 264.61.
The Government has decided to revise the petroleum product prices for the fortnight commencing August 16, 2025, in line with the recommendations of OGRA and the concerned Ministries.
Recent Stories
Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains unchanged
UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of resc ..
UN regrets lack of consensus on plastic pollution treaty
Gaza death toll rises to 61,827
UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day
Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League praises UAE’s historic stan ..
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..
President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlemen ..
CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit
Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads
More Stories From Business
-
Govt reduces price of HSD by Rs 12.84, maintains MS Petrol at Rs 264.612 minutes ago
-
Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains unchanged1 hour ago
-
Govt decides to import 85,000 metric tons of sugar to stabilize prices in local market2 hours ago
-
Ahsan calls for reviving foreign student enrollments to boost Pakistan’s soft power4 hours ago
-
ICCI backs PM’s call for national charter, urges unity for economic revival7 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Japan explore industrial collaboration in automotive, IT7 hours ago
-
Unchecked population growth threat to national development: Ahsan Iqbal8 hours ago
-
Pakistan set to become olive oil exporter in 5-7 years: Project Director8 hours ago
-
CCP’s order against GCC medical Centres upheld8 hours ago
-
SIDB celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan9 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 0.31 pc9 hours ago
-
Pakistan, US vow to boost trade and investment10 hours ago