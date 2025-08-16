Open Menu

Govt Reduces Price Of HSD By Rs 12.84, Maintains MS Petrol At Rs 264.61

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2025 | 01:20 AM

Govt reduces price of HSD by Rs 12.84, maintains MS Petrol at Rs 264.61

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The government has reduced the price of high-speed diesel by Rs 12.84 and the old price of MS petrol was stable at Rs 264.61 till August 30, 2025.

Similarly, the government has reduced the price of Superior Kerosene Oil (SKO) by Rs 7.19 and the price of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) by Rs 8.

20, setting the new prices of SKO at Rs 178.27 and LDO prices at Rs 162.37, respectively.

Along with this, the government has reduced the price of high-speed diesel and fixed the new price to Rs 272.99 and MS Petrol at Rs 264.61.

The Government has decided to revise the petroleum product prices for the fortnight commencing August 16, 2025, in line with the recommendations of OGRA and the concerned Ministries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains u ..

Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains unchanged

1 hour ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of resc ..

2 hours ago
 UN regrets lack of consensus on plastic pollution ..

UN regrets lack of consensus on plastic pollution treaty

3 hours ago
 Gaza death toll rises to 61,827

Gaza death toll rises to 61,827

3 hours ago
 UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid over Gaza Stri ..

UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day

4 hours ago
Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League ..

Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League praises UAE’s historic stan ..

5 hours ago
 Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to ..

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia

6 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..

6 hours ago
 President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s a ..

President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlemen ..

6 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official vi ..

CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit

7 hours ago
 Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public r ..

Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business