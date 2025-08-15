Pakistan Set To Become Olive Oil Exporter In 5-7 Years: Project Director
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Pakistan is steadily moving towards self-sufficiency in olive oil and aims to become an exporter within the next five to seven years, said Dr. Muhammad Tariq, National Project Director at Ministry of National food Security and Research (MNFS&R) on Friday.
Pakistan has the potential to be globally competitive across the olive value chain. Currently, the country imports over Rs2 billion worth of olive oil annually, a figure the government hopes to significantly cut through domestic production, he told Wealth Pakistan.
Dr Tariq heads the project titled “Promotion of Olive Cultivation on a Commercial Scale in Pakistan” at the MNFS&R.
He said that the ministry's Pakistan’s olive cultivation programme has planted approximately 6.9 million olive trees under national and various provincial initiatives across 60 districts, engaging more than 11,400 farmers since its launch in 2014.
Backed by public-private partnerships, international agencies, and a farm-to-fork strategy, the initiative includes modern nursery management and sustainable irrigation systems on 5,594 acres, he said.
Additionally, 51 oil extraction units have been installed nationwide by national, provincial, and international organisations, he said. “The project has also supported post-harvest infrastructure, including fruit processing facilities, weather stations, and quality testing laboratories.”
A major leap forward came in 2022 when Pakistan shifted from importing saplings from Mediterranean countries to domestic propagation, reducing foreign dependency and boosting local capacity.
Since then, more than 238 training programmes have been conducted, reaching over 16,000 stakeholders and equipping them with skills in orchard management, oil extraction, and capacity building.
He said these efforts are beginning to bear fruit, with Pakistan’s olive oils earning international acclaim. “LO-Loralai Olives,” produced in Balochistan, secured a silver award at the 2025 New York World Olive Oil Competition — one of the industry’s most prestigious contests.
Pakistan has also gained observer status at the International Olive Council, paving the way for deeper integration into the global olive industry,” he added.
Dr. Tariq said the global olive oil market, valued at $15.2 billion in 2024, is projected to exceed $18 billion by 2027, driven by rising health awareness and the growing adoption of Mediterranean diets. Increasing demand for organic and functional foods presents a timely opportunity for emerging producers like Pakistan to expand their footprint in the international market.
He said Pakistan’s “olive revolution” is transforming barren lands into golden groves — from Balochistan’s rugged highlands to Punjab’s fertile plains. “Unused land is now a productive agricultural ecosystem, supporting thousands of livelihoods,” he added.
With over four million hectares deemed suitable for olive cultivation, long-term projections indicate the sector could contribute Rs7.6 billion annually to the national economy. Economic models forecast a 50% reduction in olive oil imports and a notable rise in exports between 2019 and 2023.
Dr. Tariq said a National Olive Policy and Action Plan is currently under review to institutionalise progress. He noted that Pakistan’s olive sector has seen a surge in entrepreneurship, growing from a handful of ventures to more than 85 startups nationwide.
These businesses produce extra virgin olive oil, pickles, jams, cosmetics, soaps, and nutraceuticals, contributing to rural employment, agribusiness diversification, and consumer health awareness.
He said there is untapped potential in carbon credits, pomace oil, and other olive by-products, which could further boost farmers’ profitability.
Highlighting the environmental and health benefits, Dr. Tariq said olive trees contribute to carbon sequestration and climate resilience, while greater olive oil consumption could help reduce public healthcare costs.
Recent Stories
Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations
Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records, secures Oxford admission
UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu XV over passing of Sen Genshit ..
TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan
Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates
Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..
Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi
Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..
FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award
UAEU, 'Indian Institute of Technology' study introduces framework to forecast ma ..
PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..
Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan set to become olive oil exporter in 5-7 years: Project Director2 minutes ago
-
CCP’s order against GCC medical Centres upheld12 minutes ago
-
SIDB celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan42 minutes ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 0.31 pc1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, US vow to boost trade and investment2 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs1,000 to Rs 357,100 per tola2 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 20258 hours ago
-
SAPM Haroon celebrates Pakistan’s Independence Day at Expo 2025 Osaka, highlights economic growth ..21 hours ago
-
PBF holds ceremony to celebrate Independence Day24 hours ago