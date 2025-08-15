Open Menu

Pakistan, Japan Explore Industrial Collaboration In Automotive, IT

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Pakistan, Japan explore industrial collaboration in automotive, IT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Pakistan and Japan on Friday explored new avenues for industrial cooperation with a focus on the automotive and information technology sectors.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan, together with Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan Abdul Hameed, held a high-level meeting with MATSUO Takehiko, Vice-Minister for International Affairs, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) of Japan, in Tokyo, said a news release.

Japan recognizes Pakistan’s large and young population, growing market potential, and the presence of over 70 Japanese companies already operating in the country.

Discussions covered Pakistan’s new industrial policy, which seeks to boost exports, reduce tariffs, streamline regulations, and attract greater foreign investment in line with the Prime Minister’s vision for export-led growth, targeting 6 to 7 percent annual GDP growth.

The Japanese side expressed interest in market diversification amid global trade risks and stressed the importance of regulatory certainty and targeted investment incentives for Japanese automakers to expand exports from Pakistan.

Global industry trends were also discussed along with the Japanese auto industry’s focus on biofuels in emerging markets led by Toyota and Suzuki.

Both sides discussed Pakistan’s Auto Industry Development Policy and the planned shift from punitive to incentive-based measures to encourage investment.

Opportunities for Japanese investment in Pakistan’s automotive and textile sectors, the role of biofuels and the need for regulatory standards in the auto industry were emphasized. The meeting also addressed special economic zones and investment facilitation policies, as well as the logistics of a future Pakistan–Japan business dialogue.

Both sides agreed to maintain close communication to ensure timely follow-up, given the urgency of Japanese industry timelines, and to work towards concrete outcomes that would further strengthen Pakistan–Japan economic relations.

