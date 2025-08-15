Open Menu

SIDB Celebrates Independence Day Of Pakistan

Published August 15, 2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa celebrated the Independence Day of Pakistan and victory in the Maarka-e-Haq in a befitting manner.

Celebrations were organized in the industrial estates managed by the board. Major ceremony in this regard was held at the SIDB Head Office, Kohat Road Peshawar.

The Director (Finance) Bashir Khan, Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Noman Fayyaz, President of the Industrialist Association Peshawar estate Waheed Arif Awan participated in the ceremony along with his cabinet and workers. Employees of SIDB also participated in large number.

The day was started with a flag hoisting ceremony and a cake to celebrate the Independence Day was cut.

Speaking on this occasion, Director (Finance) Bashir Khan, DMD Noman Fayyaz , president Industrialists Association Waheed Arif Awan, Haji Aurangzeb, Haji Yousaf , Haji Habibullah, Haji Momin and Haji Muzaffar paid tributes to heroes of the Pakistan movement and said that the independence was achieved after rendering matchless sacrifices by our elders.

On this occasion, a rally was also staged to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

