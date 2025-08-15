Open Menu

Govt Decides To Import 85,000 Metric Tons Of Sugar To Stabilize Prices In Local Market

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Govt decides to import 85,000 metric tons of sugar to stabilize prices in local market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The government has decided to import 85,000 metric tons of sugar to meet the demand for sugar in the country and stabilize Sugar prices in the local market.

In order to meet the demand for sugar in the country and stabilize prices, Letters of Credit (LCs) have been established through SOCAR for the import of 85,000 metric tons of sugar, said a release issued by the Federal Ministry of food Security here on Friday.

All these LCs have been formally opened and disbursed through the relevant banks and this consignment of sugar will be delivered to Pakistan in phases under the trade agreement signed with SOCAR.

The first consignment is expected to reach the port in the next few weeks and the government has taken this step to increase domestic sugar reserves and prevent any possible shortage or unusual fluctuations in prices in the future.

Under the project, imported sugar will be delivered to the public at concessional rates in the open market.

The import of 85,000 metric tons of sugar will maintain continuity of supply in the market.

It will be ensured that the imported sugar meets the international quality requirements and reaches Pakistan within the stipulated time.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UN regrets lack of consensus on plastic pollution ..

UN regrets lack of consensus on plastic pollution treaty

26 minutes ago
 Gaza death toll rises to 61,827

Gaza death toll rises to 61,827

1 hour ago
 UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid over Gaza Stri ..

UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League ..

Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League praises UAE’s historic stan ..

2 hours ago
 Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to ..

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia

3 hours ago
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..

4 hours ago
 President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s a ..

President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlemen ..

4 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official vi ..

CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit

5 hours ago
 Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public r ..

Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads

5 hours ago
 WhatsApp rolls out new features, including schedul ..

WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls

5 hours ago
 Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain

Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business