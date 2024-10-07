Gur Mela starts at UAF

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has opened Gur Mela that remained the center of attraction for locals by depicting the colors of rural folk and traditional dishes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has opened Gur Mela that remained the center of attraction for locals by depicting the colors of rural folk and traditional dishes.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan inaugurated the Gur Mela arranged by Directorate of Farms and it will continue till October 08, 2024.

The students clad in traditional dresses have set up the stalls carrying sweets, Saag, Makai Di Roti, Lassi and rural based foods and the traditional foods lovers thronged the university to have a delight of these special moments.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the nations who ignore their rich culture disappear from map of the world. He called for tangible efforts for flourishing rich traditions and intact young generation with the culture.

He said, "In the modern era, we are changing our lifestyle, food habits and shunning the simplicity.

It provokes increasing ailment and social problems as well as unrest in different segments of the society."

He said Kissan Mela strengthens relationships between farmers and agricultural scientists that will help increase the agri productivity. He said that the ongoing UAF Kissan Mela will continue till October 09 in which various competitions are being organized including Kissan Convention, Agricultural Exhibition, Cultural Games and Livestock to promote the atmosphere of competitions.

Director Farm Dr. Shahid Ibne Zameer said that it has been the tradition of the university to organize festivals to highlight village life.

Vice Chancellor of University Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore Dr. Muhammad Younis, Sarwat Malik, Dr. Nadeem Akbar and others also attended the inaugural session of Gur Mela.