Open Menu

Gur Mela Starts At UAF

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 08:09 PM

Gur Mela starts at UAF

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has opened Gur Mela that remained the center of attraction for locals by depicting the colors of rural folk and traditional dishes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has opened Gur Mela that remained the center of attraction for locals by depicting the colors of rural folk and traditional dishes.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan inaugurated the Gur Mela arranged by Directorate of Farms and it will continue till October 08, 2024.

The students clad in traditional dresses have set up the stalls carrying sweets, Saag, Makai Di Roti, Lassi and rural based foods and the traditional foods lovers thronged the university to have a delight of these special moments.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the nations who ignore their rich culture disappear from map of the world. He called for tangible efforts for flourishing rich traditions and intact young generation with the culture.

He said, "In the modern era, we are changing our lifestyle, food habits and shunning the simplicity.

It provokes increasing ailment and social problems as well as unrest in different segments of the society."

He said Kissan Mela strengthens relationships between farmers and agricultural scientists that will help increase the agri productivity. He said that the ongoing UAF Kissan Mela will continue till October 09 in which various competitions are being organized including Kissan Convention, Agricultural Exhibition, Cultural Games and Livestock to promote the atmosphere of competitions.

Director Farm Dr. Shahid Ibne Zameer said that it has been the tradition of the university to organize festivals to highlight village life.

Vice Chancellor of University Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore Dr. Muhammad Younis, Sarwat Malik, Dr. Nadeem Akbar and others also attended the inaugural session of Gur Mela.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore World Young Agri October From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Love

Recent Stories

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) ..

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) condemns terrorist’s attack

1 minute ago
 100% placement to be ensured for Cyberabad student ..

100% placement to be ensured for Cyberabad students: Azhar Ch

1 minute ago
 Ex-Dutch football star Johan Neeskens dies

Ex-Dutch football star Johan Neeskens dies

1 minute ago
 Hurricane Milton strengthens fast, threatens Mexic ..

Hurricane Milton strengthens fast, threatens Mexico, Florida

1 minute ago
 Palestine Solidarity Day observed in KP amid prote ..

Palestine Solidarity Day observed in KP amid protest rallies against Israel’s ..

8 minutes ago
 No one can stop Pakistan from progress: Prime Mini ..

No one can stop Pakistan from progress: Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) ..

8 minutes ago
CTO launches 'Women on Wheels' program at Girls Gu ..

CTO launches 'Women on Wheels' program at Girls Guide House

8 minutes ago
 PSGMEA annual general body meeting held

PSGMEA annual general body meeting held

8 minutes ago
 Oil prices extend gains on Mideast tensions, Wall ..

Oil prices extend gains on Mideast tensions, Wall Street retreats

8 minutes ago
 UN warns world's water cycle becoming ever more er ..

UN warns world's water cycle becoming ever more erratic

16 minutes ago
 Hezbollah says targets Israeli troops in Lebanon b ..

Hezbollah says targets Israeli troops in Lebanon border villages

16 minutes ago
 ATC grants interim bail to Salman Akram Raja in 3 ..

ATC grants interim bail to Salman Akram Raja in 3 cases

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business