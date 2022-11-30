UrduPoint.com

Head Of Zelenskyy's Office, US President's Advisor Discuss Winter Aid For Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Head of Zelenskyy's Office, US President's Advisor Discuss Winter Aid for Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Head of Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak discussed with US President's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan the provision of aid to Ukraine during the winter season during a phone call, Zelenskyy's office reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's oil company Naftogaz discussed with the US Agency for International Development additional gas supplies during the heating season, as well as equipment deliveries.

"Andriy Yermak informed the interlocutor about the operational situation on the frontline, as well as about the possible actions of Russia.

.. The parties discussed the provision of support to Ukraine to ensure getting through the winter period," the office said.

The sides also discussed the grain deal, with Yermak expressing his "gratitude" for the US support of the program, according to the statement.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged western countries to intensify their deliveries of generators and other energy equipment to Ukraine following Russia's airstrikes on Ukrainian infrastructure.

