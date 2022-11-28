UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Dive More Than 3% At Open

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Hong Kong shares opened sharply lower Monday as traders were spooked by protests across China at the weekend fuelled by anger over the country's strict policies aimed at curbing Covid-19 infections.

The Hang Seng Index sank 3.26 percent, or 573.35 points, to 17,000.23.

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.50 percent, or 46.40 points, to 3,055.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 1.54 percent, or 30.47 points, to 1,953.71.

Hundreds of people took to the streets of China's major cities on Sunday as the hardline virus response stokes public frustration, with many growing weary of snap lockdowns, lengthy quarantines and mass testing campaigns.

