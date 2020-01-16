Hong Kong stocks finish with gains

(@imziishan)

Hong Kong stocks closed Thursday on a positive note, having fluctuated through the day after China and the United States finally signed their trade deal, with investors poring over the details

Hong Kong stocks closed Thursday on a positive note, having fluctuated through the day after China and the United States finally signed their trade deal, with investors poring over the details.

The Hang Seng index added 0.38 percent, or 109.45 points, to close at 28,883.04.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.52 percent, or 15.96 points, to 3,074.08 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.15 percent, or 2.64 points, to 1,811.57.