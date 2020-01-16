UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Finish With Gains

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 01:36 PM

Hong Kong stocks finish with gains

Hong Kong stocks closed Thursday on a positive note, having fluctuated through the day after China and the United States finally signed their trade deal, with investors poring over the details

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed Thursday on a positive note, having fluctuated through the day after China and the United States finally signed their trade deal, with investors poring over the details.

The Hang Seng index added 0.38 percent, or 109.45 points, to close at 28,883.04.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.52 percent, or 15.96 points, to 3,074.08 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.15 percent, or 2.64 points, to 1,811.57.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong United States Stocks

Recent Stories

Pervez Musharraf challenges special court’s verd ..

3 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Federal Education and Profess ..

24 seconds ago

IT ministry confident to introduce E-governance sy ..

1 minute ago

Several petrol pumps fined for overcharging, low g ..

1 minute ago

Mass awareness, donation keys for countering 'thal ..

1 minute ago

Sandal Khattak approaches sessions court against F ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.