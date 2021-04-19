Hong Kong stocks flat at open

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong equities were barely moved at the Monday open despite new record highs for Wall Street prompted by optimism over US economic growth.

The Hang Seng Index was down 0.03 percent, or 9.

58 points, to 28,960.13.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.03 percent, or 0.93 points, to 3,427.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.04 percent, or 0.99 points, to 2,219.23.