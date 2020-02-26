Hong Kong stocks open with fresh losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares sank more than one percent in the opening exchanges on Wednesday, resuming a retreat fuelled by fears over the coronavirus as it quickly spreads around the world.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.

54 percent, or 413.33 points, to 26,479.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.15 percent, or 34.63 points, to 2,978.42 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, tumbled 1.37 percent, or 26.58 points, to 1,916.59.