UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Open With Fresh Losses

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 08:30 AM

Hong Kong stocks open with fresh losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares sank more than one percent in the opening exchanges on Wednesday, resuming a retreat fuelled by fears over the coronavirus as it quickly spreads around the world.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.

54 percent, or 413.33 points, to 26,479.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.15 percent, or 34.63 points, to 2,978.42 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, tumbled 1.37 percent, or 26.58 points, to 1,916.59.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Afghan president o ..

8 hours ago

DHA announces first kidney transplant

8 hours ago

ADNOC to build on its position as one of least car ..

8 hours ago

UMEX 2020 concludes biggest edition with AED750 mi ..

8 hours ago

AED141.4 billion of UAE banks&#039; investments in ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Kuwaiti embassy&#039;s ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.