'Hunarmand Pakistan' kicks off TEVT sector transformation: Survey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :'Hunarmand Pakistan (Skill for All) initiative of the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme will serve as a catalyst to transform the Technical and Vocational education and Training (TVET) system which is crucial to bring the skill-set at par with the international standards.

As many as 14 areas of interventions were introduced under the programme, aimed at equipping youth with modern and traditional skills through reformed TEVT sector, said the Economic Survey 2020-21 launched by Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin in a news conference on Thursday.

The survey was launched to highlight the economic achievements of the present government from July to March of the fiscal year 2021.

It said transformation of the sector would increasingly attract other stakeholders including the provincial governments, industry, private sector and the donors to contribute their share in bringing Pakistani TVET sector at par with international standards.

According to the document, the interventions included development & standardization of 200 TVET qualifications, international accreditation of 50 Pakistani TVET institutes, National Employment Exchange Portal, 75 Smart Tech Labs, 70 vocational labs in Madrassas, skill development of 50,000 youth belonging to less developed areas, training of 50,000 youth in high-tech trades, apprenticeship training for 20,000 youth in industry and others.

The programme would ensure training of 170,000 youth in traditional and high-tech trades, in addition to accreditation of 2000 TEVT institutes, it added.

Hunarmand Pakistan Programme was launched in February, 2020, whereas training cost has been disbursed to all selected training institute to commence the training of 100,000 educated youth in market oriented conventional and high-end courses.

The programme would directly employee 42 individuals under the project staff, whereas the services of more than 28,000 individuals will be hired on remuneration basis as instructional, non-instructional technical field experts, assessors, subject judges, industrial experts.