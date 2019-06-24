Hyundai to supply 2,000 Ioniqs to Singapore firm

(@FahadShabbir)

Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's top automaker, said Monday it will supply 2,000 Ioniq hybrid vehicles to a Singaporean transportation company by the first half of 2020

The Ioniq gasoline hybrid vehicles will be operated as taxis by ComfortDelGro, a local land transportation giant with business interests in bus, rail and taxis, Hyundai Motor said in a statement.

Hyundai began to provide the Sonata midsize sedan, i40 hatchback and i30 hatchback to ComfortDelGro in 2007, and it also signed a deal to supply 1,200 Ioniq gasoline hybrid cars to the Singaporean firm last year, it said.

In total, the Korean carmaker has sold 26,000 taxis, including the Ioniqs, in the Singaporean taxi market in the past 13 years. One out of two taxis in operation in Singapore is made by Hyundai, the statement said.