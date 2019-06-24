UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyundai To Supply 2,000 Ioniqs To Singapore Firm

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 11:25 AM

Hyundai to supply 2,000 Ioniqs to Singapore firm

Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's top automaker, said Monday it will supply 2,000 Ioniq hybrid vehicles to a Singaporean transportation company by the first half of 2020

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's top automaker, said Monday it will supply 2,000 Ioniq hybrid vehicles to a Singaporean transportation company by the first half of 2020.

The Ioniq gasoline hybrid vehicles will be operated as taxis by ComfortDelGro, a local land transportation giant with business interests in bus, rail and taxis, Hyundai Motor said in a statement.

Hyundai began to provide the Sonata midsize sedan, i40 hatchback and i30 hatchback to ComfortDelGro in 2007, and it also signed a deal to supply 1,200 Ioniq gasoline hybrid cars to the Singaporean firm last year, it said.

In total, the Korean carmaker has sold 26,000 taxis, including the Ioniqs, in the Singaporean taxi market in the past 13 years. One out of two taxis in operation in Singapore is made by Hyundai, the statement said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Company Vehicles Singapore South Korea 2020 Market Top Hyundai

Recent Stories

India Reserve Bank Deputy Head Quits Over Differen ..

16 minutes ago

Viruses found in kitchen sponges may eat bacteria: ..

26 minutes ago

N. Korea launches election committees ahead of nat ..

26 minutes ago

UN chief slams assassinations in Ethiopia amidst r ..

26 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz to attend APC on June 26

31 minutes ago

Gov't to complete administrative procedures this w ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.