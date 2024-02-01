Open Menu

ICCI And Bahria University To Collaborate To Promote Entrepreneurship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM

ICCI and Bahria University to collaborate to promote entrepreneurship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and Bahria University will collaborate to promote entrepreneurship and improve the competitiveness of the industrial sector for achieving sustainable economic development in the country.

Consensus to this effect was developed in a meeting between President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari and Rector, Bahria University Vice Admiral (R) Asif Khaliq, an ICCI news release said.

On the occasion, Vice Admiral (R) Asif Khaliq, Rector, Bahria University briefed the ICCI head about the initiatives of his institution. He said that Bahria is working to groom today’s youth into tomorrow’s leaders.

He said that Bahria is providing an environment for promising minds to come together, develop new ideas and make significant contributions to the country's economic development. He said that academia has cutting-edge research while industry faces many challenges, therefore, close cooperation between Bahria and ICCI would help resolve issues of industry and produce innovative products for exports.

He said that Bahria is ready to join hands with ICCI for the mentorship of students to give them practical skills and experience that would improve their employability.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI stressed for close academia-industry linkages to address industrial problems and improve industrial productivity. He said that universities are producing good research and close collaboration between academia-industry would help tailor such research works to meet industry needs.

He said that academia-industry linkages can lead to the commercialization of academic research, promote innovations, and accelerate the economic growth of the country. He said universities should play a role in producing IT professionals who could significantly contribute to improving the country’s IT exports.

