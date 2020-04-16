UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Approves Debt Service Relief For 25 Countries Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 07:40 AM

IMF Approves Debt Service Relief for 25 Countries Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The Executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved relief on debt service for 25 countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the IMF said in a statement.

"The Executive Board today approved relief on debt service for 25 member countries that are eligible for support from the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT); a further 4 countries are expected to request such relief in the coming weeks," the statement issued on late Wednesday said.

The list of the countries, which will enjoy the relief on debt service, includes Afghanistan, Benin, Burkina Faso, Haiti, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Yemen, Comoros, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, Nepal, Niger, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, the Solomon Islands, Sierra Leone, Tajikistan, Togo, the Central African Republic and Chad.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Afghanistan IMF Yemen Liberia Mali Burkina Faso Benin Tajikistan Togo Solomon Islands Comoros Chad Rwanda Sao Tome And Principe Sierra Leone Democratic Republic Of The Congo Guinea Guinea-Bissau Gambia Malawi Mozambique Madagascar Niger Nepal Central African Republic Haiti From

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution Announces Arrest of Media Perso ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed and Bill Gates discuss humanitar ..

6 hours ago

People who recovered from COVID-19 in UAE followed ..

6 hours ago

Dubai International Financial Centre offers retail ..

7 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed adopts smart helmet technology to m ..

7 hours ago

Over 1,000 COVID-19 recoveries in UAE, 432 new cas ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.