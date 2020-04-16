IMF Approves Debt Service Relief for 25 Countries Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The Executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved relief on debt service for 25 countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the IMF said in a statement.

"The Executive Board today approved relief on debt service for 25 member countries that are eligible for support from the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT); a further 4 countries are expected to request such relief in the coming weeks," the statement issued on late Wednesday said.

The list of the countries, which will enjoy the relief on debt service, includes Afghanistan, Benin, Burkina Faso, Haiti, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Yemen, Comoros, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, Nepal, Niger, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, the Solomon Islands, Sierra Leone, Tajikistan, Togo, the Central African Republic and Chad.