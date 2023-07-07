IMF resident representative calls on PPP finance team

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :International Monetary Fund (IMF ) Resident Representative, Esther Perez Ruiz on Friday called on Pakistan People's Party (PPP) finance team including Syed Naveed Qamar and Saleem Mandviwala to discuss standby agreement with Pakistan .

The finance team agreed to support the program in larger national interest, Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar said this on his official twitter account.